FEMA Reopens National Fire Academy and Other National Schoolhouses

Green Light for In-Person Training Following FEMA and U.S. Fire Administration Review

By Homeland Security Today
Fire Training

FEMA announced yesterday that in-person training will resume at three national schoolhouses in early June—the Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP) in Anniston, Ala., the National Fire Academy (NFA) and the National Disaster and Emergency Management University (NDEMU) in Emmitsburg, Md

In-person training was paused in March of 2025 following President Trump’s Executive Order 14222, Implementing the President’s “Department of Government Efficiency” Cost Efficiency Initiative to ensure alignment with the Administration’s priority of good use of taxpayer funds.

Following a comprehensive review by FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), it was determined certain courses provide effective training to enhance national readiness for state, local, tribal and territorial emergency managers, first responders and local leaders. FEMA’s principles for emergency management assert that disasters are best managed when they’re federally supported, state managed and locally executed.

The U.S. Fire Administration’s (USFA) National Fire Academy (NFA) stated that in-person training will resume starting the week of June 2, 2025, for resident courses being offered at the NETC campus in Emmitsburg, MD.

COLUMN: Leading with Character: Managing Stress
