FEMA Seeking Properties to Support Disaster Survivors

FEMA is looking for property management companies and owners who have furnished properties that are ready to be leased.

These properties can include various types, such as vacation rentals, corporate apartments, second homes, single-family homes, cooperatives, condominiums, townhouses, and other types of readily fabricated dwellings. Additionally, FEMA is also interested in evaluating apartments within multi-family structures that may require moderate repairs and can be restored within four months, including adding accessibility modifications, using federal funding.

There is no fee for participation.

Interested parties are required to obtain a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) number from the System for Award Management (SAM). It may take up to 10-15 business days before the registration becomes active in the system.

To help interested parties to register on SAM and to better understand FEMA’s Direct Lease, Multifamily Lease and Repair programs, FEMA will host an Industry Day event, 9:30-10:30 a.m., July 11, at Guam Museum in Hagåtña. Pre-registration online is required for the in-person event. All registration requests must be completed by July 10. Due to limited capacity for in-person participation or webinar attendance, each company is allowed a maximum of two participants.

Follow-up questions must be submitted no later than 2 p.m., July 13, 2023. Please send your questions to [email protected] or [email protected]. Questions and answers from the webinar may be posted to SAM at a later date.

For SAM registration, interested parties should have the following information: banking information, tax identification number (ID), full company name and ownership details.

FEMA may enter into a lease agreement with the property owner and pay rent based on the Fair Market Rent rates identified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Guam. Property management companies are responsible for:

Establishing a lease agreement with the property owner or apartment manager on behalf of FEMA in accordance with FEMA terms and conditions.

Handling all eviction proceedings.

Ensuring regular documented maintenance and oversight of leased units.

Covering all utilities and providing furnishings for the apartments or single-family homes that they provide.

Providing monthly status reports of all properties leased on behalf of FEMA (informing FEMA of damage, move-outs, vacant units and evictions within 72 hours).

For Multifamily Lease and Repair properties, the following requirements must be met:

The property must be previously used as a multifamily housing complex and contain two or more rental units.

The property should be repairable within four months.

Other criteria and more detailed information can be found in the Requests For Information (RFI), which have been posted in SAM: Direct Lease RFI, Multifamily Lease and Repair RFI.

Responses and comments to the RFIs are due 5 p.m., July 23.

Read more at FEMA