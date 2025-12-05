FEMA Shares Four Tips to Help Prepare for Winter Weather Risks

FEMA is reminding communities across the country to stay alert to the winter weather risks that could affect their region. Whether your area faces heavy snow, ice storms, or periods of extreme cold, understanding the hazards specific to your location is key to staying safe. FEMA encourages residents to follow local forecasts closely and pay attention to guidance from state and local officials throughout the season.

Here are four ways FEMA recommends preparing for winter weather challenges:

1 – What to Wear During Extremely Cold Weather

When traveling in extremely cold weather, preparation is key to staying safe and warm. Before heading out, take steps to ensure you’re ready for the conditions and know how to protect yourself from the risks associated with extreme cold, such as frostbite or hypothermia.

Before You Travel:

Dress Properly: Wear a warm coat and dress in layers to regulate your body heat. Make sure to cover exposed skin, especially your nose, ears, fingers and toes, as these areas are most vulnerable to frostbite. Hats and scarves help retain body heat, and mittens are more effective than gloves for keeping your hands warm.

Footwear: Choose shoes or boots with sturdy, non-slip soles to prevent falls on icy or snowy surfaces.

Choose shoes or boots with sturdy, non-slip soles to prevent falls on icy or snowy surfaces. Additional supplies: Bring blankets, extra clothing or hand warmers for extra heat, if needed.

While Traveling or Out and About:

Stay Warm: Limit the time you spend outside in extreme cold. If you must be outdoors, take breaks in warm, sheltered areas to avoid prolonged exposure low temperatures.

Watch for Frostbite and Hypothermia: Be aware of frostbite signs, such as numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, or skin that feels unusually firm. Hypothermia symptoms include shivering, slurred speech, confusion and exhaustion. If you notice these signs, seek warmth immediately.

Be aware of frostbite signs, such as numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, or skin that feels unusually firm. Hypothermia symptoms include shivering, slurred speech, confusion and exhaustion. If you notice these signs, seek warmth immediately. Stay Dry: Wet clothing increases heat loss, so avoid wearing items soaked by snow, rain or sweat. If your clothing becomes wet, change into dry layers as soon as possible.

If You Encounter Frostbite or Hypothermia:

Seek medical attention as soon as possible. Go to a warm room or shelter. Change out of wet clothing. Wrap up in warm layers of blankets or clothing. If you can, sip on warm fluids to stabilize your body temperature. If experiencing frostbite, place affected areas in warm-to-touch water. Never place body parts in extremely hot water or in front of a fireplace, heat lamp, radiator or stove, as this can harm people with frostbite further.



2 – Home Heating Fires

Home heating is the second-leading cause of fires, and winter is when most household fires occur. Fifty percent of carbon monoxide incidents reported to local fire departments occur between November and February, peaking in December.

Taking the precautions below can prevent emergencies and ensure a warm and safe living environment:

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from heat sources, including fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, portable heaters or candles.

Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups.

with battery backups. Clean dust or other build-up in heat sources.

Always plug space heaters directly into an outlet, and make sure the cord isn't damaged or frayed.

, and make sure the cord isn’t damaged or frayed. Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected each year by a professional.

Visit the U.S. Fire Administration Home Fires webpage to learn more about how to prepare for and prevent home fires.

3 – Power Outages

Winter storms may bring power outages that can disrupt communications, utilities and complicate medical needs.

If the power goes out:

Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home. Doing so can put you at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more, or that has an unusual odor, color or texture. Have alternate plans for medications or medical devices if they require refrigeration or depend on power. Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges. Check with your local or state officials to locate the nearest community location with power if you can't safely heat your home.

. Doing so can put you at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Find more power outage tips at Power Outages | Ready.com.

4 – Generator Safety

Portable generators can be useful but can cause injuries and death if not used safely.

If you’re using a generator, remember these tips:

Never use generators indoors. ONLY use them outside, in well-ventilated areas away from doors, windows and vents. Make sure your generator exhaust is pointed away from your home and is at least 20 feet from your house and/or garage before using. Do not use a generator in a wet area. This practice may lead to shocks or electrocution. Do not fuel your generator while it is running. Spilling gas on a hot engine can cause a fire.

. ONLY use them outside, in well-ventilated areas away from doors, windows and vents. Make sure your generator exhaust is pointed away from your home and is at least 20 feet from your house and/or garage before using.

Visit FEMA’s Winter Ready webpage to learn more ways you can prepare for winter weather and limit risks by starting today!

The original announcement can be found here.