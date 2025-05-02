68.4 F
FEMA Teams Hit Streets in Kentucky To Help Those Affected by April 2025 Severe Weather

Kentucky residents will start to see FEMA’s crews in the community, helping those affected by the April 2025 severe weather to apply for federal disaster assistance and to identify needs within communities.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are out in impacted areas of Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen and Woodford counties to help residents navigate the federal disaster assistance process. DSA personnel can help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA and quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also can provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.

The original announcement can be found here.

