FEMA Teams with Smithsonian to Help Kentucky Flood Survivors Save Priceless Family Heirlooms

In the wake of the severe storms and floods in February, many Kentuckians were left with the challenge of salvaging their cherished family treasures—photographs, documents, artwork, and other keepsakes—damaged by floodwaters, according to a post from FEMA. In response, FEMA is joining the state’s recovery efforts to help survivors salvage these precious items by deploying the agency’s Save Your Family Treasures (SYFT) team.

The team’s initiative is a collaborative effort between FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution. Launched in 2016 after a flood in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the initiative has since deployed to states such as Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, Florida, Nebraska, Iowa, Kentucky, Vermont and North Carolina, offering hands-on demonstrations and expert guidance at Disaster Recovery Centers.

“We always hear that the most important thing to disaster survivors is the loss of those items that cannot be replaced,” said Dr. Kara Griffin, a FEMA expert leading the Save Your Family Treasures team in Kentucky.

Diana Griffith, another expert, added, “Survivors value their photos, the objects that trigger meaningful memories, things that have been passed down through generations. These items often carry more value than the home.”

The team in Kentucky deployed four preservation experts to two Disaster Recovery Centers in Floyd and Pike counties, providing step-by-step demonstrations on how to clean and stabilize water-damaged items. Visitors learned techniques for preserving photographs, books, textiles and other keepsakes using common household materials. Methods such as air drying, freezing and carefully removing dirt and debris were demonstrated to prevent further deterioration.

The hands-on support was complemented by educational resources, including fact sheets and instructional videos. These materials ensure survivors can continue salvage efforts at home.

During their two weeks at the Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky, the team assisted more than 150 survivors.

Among them was a woman from Floyd County who feared that a water-damaged photo was the only tangible memory she had left of her deceased father. After learning preservation techniques, she expressed relief and hope that the photo could be saved.

A husband sought guidance on restoring some artwork by his father-in-law that meant the world to his wife. He was so grateful to find a resource to help him do that.

At the Pike County Library, the team was consulted about an antique gun that had been passed down through generations. It had been kept on display but was completely submerged during the floods. At the Floyd County Board of Education, a survivor who viewed music as a way of life was disheartened by the damage to his favorite 6-string guitar. He shared stories of his performances far and wide, and the value that the music held for both him and his community. In these cases, the team connected the survivors with professional conservators who could provide expert further guidance on salvaging unique objects.

The team’s presence in Kentucky is part of FEMA’s broader commitment to supporting survivors in their recovery journey. By empowering individuals to restore treasured items, the program offers both practical assistance and emotional support.

Two members of the Save Your Family Treasure’s team, Sarah Caruso and Julie Lawless, explained the definition of treasure is different for every survivor. “With this program, every item that is cherished by a survivor is cherished by our team,” Caruso said. “We show them that we care about the items that mean the most to them, whether they have monetary value or not. Preserving family valuables is so important because it respects the sentimental value of items that money can’t replace.”

The Save Your Family Treasures initiative continues to play a vital role in helping disaster survivors across the country. As Kentucky’s recovery progresses, the program’s efforts serve as a testament to the enduring power of family heirlooms and memory.

The original announcement can be found here.