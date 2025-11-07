spot_img
FEMA to Assess Pennsylvania’s Emergency Response Readiness in Nuclear Exercise at Limerick Generating Station

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 7, 2025
nuclear facility, radiation

The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise at the Limerick Generating Station. The exercise will occur on November 18, 2025 to assess the ability of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to respond to an emergency at the nuclear facility.

“These drills are held every other year to evaluate government’s ability to protect public health and safety,” said Lilian Hutchinson, Acting Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 3. “We will assess state and local government emergency response capabilities within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Within 90 days, FEMA will send its evaluation to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for use in licensing decisions. The final report will be available to the public approximately 120 days after the exercise.

FEMA will present preliminary findings of the exercise during a public meeting at 11:30am on November 21, 2025. Planned speakers include representatives from FEMA and the NRC. The meeting will take place in-person at:

Courtyard Reading Wyomissing
150 N Park Road
Reading, PA 19610

The original announcement can be found here.

