The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has announced the release of the Fiscal Year 2024 Notices of Funding Opportunity for eight critical preparedness grant programs. These programs collectively offer over $1.8 billion in funding aimed at enhancing the nation’s preparedness and resilience against terrorism, natural disasters, and other high-consequence emergencies.

The available grants include a diverse array of programs designed to support various aspects of national security and emergency preparedness:

– Intercity Passenger Rail (IPR): Enhances security measures for passenger rail networks.

– Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP): Provides funding to nonprofit organizations to bolster security practices and equipment.

– Port Security Grant Program (PSGP): Aims to protect critical port facilities from potential terrorist attacks.

– Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP): Supports broader state and local efforts to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from terrorist attacks and other disasters.

– Tribal Homeland Security Grant Program (THSGP): Targets the unique needs of tribal governments to enhance their preparedness capabilities.

– Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG): Focuses on enhancing and sustaining all-hazards emergency management capabilities.

– Transit Security Grant Program (TSGP): Provides funds to public transportation systems to increase security measures and preparedness.

– Intercity Bus Security Grant Program (IBSGP): Dedicated to improving security infrastructure and protocols for intercity bus services.

Applicants are required to submit their completed applications through the FEMA GO system by no later than 5 pm ET on June 24, 2024. FEMA has made detailed guidance and application instructions available for all the grant programs to assist applicants in the submission process.

This significant funding initiative underscores the ongoing commitment of FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security to fortify the nation’s infrastructure against the evolving landscape of threats and ensure a coordinated, swift response to incidents as they arise. Interested parties are encouraged to review the available materials and submit their applications to secure support for their critical preparedness projects.