70.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 30, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMA

FEMA Unveils National Resilience Guidance to Strengthen Communities Across the Nation

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
resilience hands

On Tuesday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced the release of FEMA’s National Resilience Guidance. The Guidance focuses on actionable principles to create a more resilient nation from identifying threats to working collaboratively towards sustainable solutions.

“Building resilience enables communities to respond faster and recover more effectively,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “To truly build nationwide resilience, it requires a multi-pronged approach and dedicated effort across the whole community. This new National Resilience Guidance provides critical concepts and key principles that communities can apply to strengthen resilience, setting the foundation for building more resilient communities.”

A resilient nation is created and sustained through thriving communities with secure social, economic, environmental, housing, infrastructure and institutional systems. The Guidance offers a unifying vision of resilience and the principles and steps all communities and organizations can take to increase their resilience in every sector and discipline. It explains the critical relationship between chronic community stressors and shocks. Importantly, the Guidance addresses resilience actions that are scalable for implementation by all stakeholders.

As FEMA continues to highlight 2024 as the Year of Resilience, communities will be able to use this new flexible and scalable National Resilience Guidance as a call to action for everyone from individuals to organizations to comprehensively implement resilience activities and protect themselves against future shocks and hazards, like disasters.

The Guidance was developed through extensive stakeholder outreach and input from across federal, state, local, tribal, territorial governments, non-profit associations, emergency managers, faith organizations and community groups. The resulting guidance promotes a common understanding of resilience and addresses resilience planning and implementation across communities.

The National Resilience Guidance is available at National Resilience Guidance.

Previous article
FEMA Approves Utah Enhanced State Hazard Mitigation Plan
Next article
FEMA Establishes National Disaster & Emergency Management University
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals