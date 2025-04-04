68.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 4, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMA

FEMA, USACE Offer Free Debris Removal for LA Wildfire Survivors, Deadline Approaches

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Col. Brian Sawser, Emergency Field Office Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Toney Rains assess wildfire damage along the Pacific Coast Highway coastline, California, Feb. 25, 2025. The visit provided key insights into ongoing debris removal operations as USACE works to clear hazardous materials and support the community's recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)

In order to have debris removed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), property owners affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires must submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form to LA County. The deadline to submit a ROE form has been extended to April 15, 2025.

Typically, FEMA’s authority is limited to debris removal in public areas, but in response to the LA wildfires, FEMA’s authority has been extended to include single family residences and owner-occupied multi-family units.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to have debris removed by USACE, however FEMA is unable to duplicate other forms of funding specific to debris removal. If a property has insurance for debris removal, any residual amount not used by the property owner must be provided through the county to offset the cost of debris removal.

If a property owner opts out of the USACE debris removal program, they become responsible for all permits, inspections and other associated debris removal requirements and costs.

All property owners should submit an ROE form by April 15, 2025, either opting into the program or opting out.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Free 24/7 Mental Health Support Available for Kentuckians Impacted by Recent Storms
Next article
Coast Guard Rescues Kite Surfer Off Fort Pierce Inlet
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals