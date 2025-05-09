59.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 9, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessPeople on the Move

FEMA’s Acting Administrator Replaced a Day After Congressional Testimony

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Federal Emergency Management Agency faced fresh upheaval Thursday just weeks before the start of hurricane season when the acting administrator was pushed out and replaced by another official from the Department of Homeland Security.

The abrupt change came the day after Cameron Hamilton, a former Navy SEAL who held the job for the last few months, testified on Capitol Hill that he did not agree with proposals to dismantle an organization that helps plan for natural disasters and distributes financial assistance.

“I do not believe it is in the best interest of the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” he said Wednesday.

Read the full story at NPR here.

Previous article
Interdisciplinary Engineering Major Now Offered at CGA
Next article
Bridging Practice and Academia, Pracademics Affairs Joins Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals