Fire Department Exchange (FDX) Is Accepting Applications

Fire Department Exchange (FDX) is now accepting applications for the upcoming in-person exchange in Santa Fe, New Mexico, October 18-22, 2021.

As part of IAFC Wildland Fire Programs, FDX provides in-person and online exchange platforms for fire departments facing wildland-urban interface (WUI) challenges. The core focus is to encourage exchanges among departments to broaden their knowledge base, consider alternative measures, create new solutions and improve overall practices and procedures within their wildland fire programs.

Why apply?

Build a national network of peers

Participate in a facilitated discussion to develop actionable items

Learn from other departments about how to conquer or overcome challenges

Gain access to an online platform to share ideas

The Steering Group members will review all FDX applications. Five applicants will be selected to participate.

The deadline for applications is July 16, 2021.

Apply today!

