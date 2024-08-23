81.1 F
Emergency Preparedness

Firefighters Get 60% Containment on Goltra Fire Burning West of Golden in Colorado but U.S. 6 Remains Closed

Lightning started the Goltra fire, which grew quickly overnight, but calmer winds and cooler weather Thursday expected to help; no structures in danger

The Goltra fire burning in Jefferson County west of Golden slowed down enough Wednesday afternoon for firefighters to get to 60% containment by the evening. The fire remains at about 200 acres after being sparked by lightning Tuesday.

As the wind decreased Wednesday, the fire stalled during the afternoon, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. The weather Thursday is expected to help with cooler temperatures and higher humidity, spokeswoman Jacki Kelley said Wednesday afternoon.

There were about 65 personnel and two helicopters fighting the fire, which was mapped at 204 acres Wednesday. And by the evening fire crews had containment lines along more than half of the perimeter.

Read the rest of the story at The Colorado Sun.

