First-of-its-Kind Fire-Detection Satellite Soared into Space

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
FireSat image (provided on X by @Google)

The first FireSat satellite – designed specifically to detect wildfire using artificial intelligence (AI) – successfully launched aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-13 mission on March 14 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The satellite represents the first of more than 50 planned for a revolutionary constellation that will dramatically improve early fire-detection capabilities worldwide.

Until now, many wildfire authorities have depended on satellite imagery that’s low-resolution or only updated a few times a day. According to Google Research, one of the partners on this project, FireSat’s full constellation will provide high-resolution imagery that’s updated globally every 20 minutes. It uses AI to detect fires as small as 5×5 meters: That’s 1/400th the size of what’s been detectable via current early-detection satellites. The existing satellite systems often can’t detect fires until they’ve grown to several acres in size. All of this will work together to help emergency responders catch wildfires before they become destructive.

FireSat (Source: X @Google)

The initiative comes at a time of more frequent and intense wildfires, both in the United States and globally. As of March 21, wildfires have burned 396,631 acres in the U.S. since January 1, 2025.

FireSat is housed under the nonprofit Earth Fire Alliance, with founding partners including Google Research, the Gordon & Betty Moore Foundation, and satellite manufacturer Muon Space. Funding for the constellation’s first satellites comes partially from Google.org, which has provided $13 million through the AI Collaborative: Wildfires initiative.

Beyond emergency response, FireSat will contribute to a global historical record of fire spread, and help the U.S. Forest Service and scientists better understand and model wildfire behavior — potentially saving lives, homes, and ecosystems while simultaneously addressing a key driver of climate change. Current goals have all 50 satellites launched by 2030, with three additional satellites set to launch next year.

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

