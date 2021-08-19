FirstNet Authority Board Approves FY22 Budget for Operations, Investment into Public Safety’s Network

The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) Board on Wednesday approved a $253 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22), with a focus on overseeing deployment of the nationwide public safety broadband network, supporting public safety engagement on their communications priorities, and directing investments in the network based on public safety’s feedback.

During the quarterly meeting, the FirstNet Authority Board approved Resolution 110, which allocates $79.3 million for the FirstNet Authority’s operating budget in FY22 and provides an additional $79.3 million in reserves for operations. The budget also includes $94 million for investments in support of FirstNet network enhancements.

“This budget secures the organization’s ability to plan and invest in future capabilities and services that will continue to evolve the network,” said FirstNet Authority Board Chair Tip Osterthaler. “The FirstNet Authority remains steadfast in its mission to ensure FirstNet delivers what public safety asked for and needs – today and in the future.”

During the past year, the FirstNet Authority delivered on two network investments: upgrades to the network core for initial 5G capabilities and expansion of FirstNet’s fleet of deployables with 15 new assets. FirstNet users now have access to AT&T’s 5G spectrum in a growing number of markets, and the new assets are helping to meet public safety’s increasing demand for deployables with nearly 1,000 requests for FirstNet deployables from January 2020 to date.

The FirstNet Authority’s investments are made possible through a sustainable business model that enables the organization to continually improve and advance the network. Investments align with the FirstNet Authority’s enabling legislation and its Roadmap, which outlines the key priorities and activities for advancing and evolving the network.

“FirstNet is the only network with a dedicated organization like the FirstNet Authority providing oversight of the network and ensuring public safety’s voice continues to drive the future of the network,” saidFirstNet Authority CEO Edward Parkinson. “This streamlined budget allows us to continue important work, while also ensuring we are good stewards of our funds on behalf of public safety. FirstNet is truly public safety’s network, and we are proud to serve them as they work to keep communities safe.”

For more information on the Board meeting, visit FirstNet.gov.

Read more at FirstNet

