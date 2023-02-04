Florida Households Approved for Flood Insurance Policies as Part of Disaster Assistance

FEMA has approved 7,644 households with group flood insurance policies for three years as part of federal disaster assistance after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

The insurance policies are funded through FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance so that households will have coverage for future flood hazards. As of Feb. 2, FEMA has approved $18.2 million in premiums for 7,594 policies as a result of Hurricane Ian and $120,000 for 50 policies as a result of Hurricane Nicole. Of those, 3,006 active policies have been issued so far for Hurricane Ian.

Eligible homeowners receive a notification from FEMA stating they have been included on a Group Flood Insurance Plan (GFIP) and will receive a Certificate of Flood Insurance. Eligible renters receive a notification informing them they are eligible to receive a GFIP certificate for their contents. Applicants must contact FEMA within six months of receiving the notification and confirm they have moved back, or intend to move back, to their pre-disaster residence.

Policy holders receive several reminders their policy is expiring. Every year they get a letter, which includes a reminder. They also get a notice 45 days prior to expiration, and then a final notice of expiration.

When the GFIP expires, the applicant is responsible for purchasing and maintaining flood insurance on their own. Failure to maintain flood insurance may result in denial of future FEMA flood disaster assistance.

