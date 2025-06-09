Pete Gaynor, a highly respected emergency management leader in the U.S., has unveiled a new online resource center aimed at equipping public safety and emergency professionals with tools for leading through crisis. Drawing on more than 26 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and a storied public service career, including as FEMA Administrator and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Gaynor is now focused on sharing what he’s learned with those on the front lines.

The newly launched website offers a mix of practical content and leadership development, combining online training, public speaking engagements, advisory services, and a library of free resources.

The website is designed to be a one-stop destination for crisis leadership support, blending experience from more than 300 disaster responses with the kind of straight-talking guidance Gaynor became known for during his tenure at FEMA.

“Leadership in crisis doesn’t come from titles, degrees, or theory. It comes from experience, conviction, and preparation.

That’s what I bring. And that’s what I teach.

Because when the stakes are high, you don’t need motivation. You need a mission, a mindset, and a plan that works under pressure.” — Pete Gaynor

