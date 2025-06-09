72.5 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, June 9, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessLeadership/ManagementFEMA

Former FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor Launches Leadership Resource Website

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Pete Gaynor (Photo: femapete.com)

Pete Gaynor, a highly respected emergency management leader in the U.S., has unveiled a new online resource center aimed at equipping public safety and emergency professionals with tools for leading through crisis. Drawing on more than 26 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and a storied public service career, including as FEMA Administrator and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Gaynor is now focused on sharing what he’s learned with those on the front lines.

The newly launched website offers a mix of practical content and leadership development, combining online training, public speaking engagements, advisory services, and a library of free resources.

The website is designed to be a one-stop destination for crisis leadership support, blending experience from more than 300 disaster responses with the kind of straight-talking guidance Gaynor became known for during his tenure at FEMA.

“Leadership in crisis doesn’t come from titles, degrees, or theory. It comes from experience, conviction, and preparation.

That’s what I bring. And that’s what I teach.

Because when the stakes are high, you don’t need motivation. You need a mission, a mindset, and a plan that works under pressure.” — Pete Gaynor

Click here to visit the site.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
Garrett Meador Joins Databricks as Strategic Account Executive for DHS
Next article
Governor Abbott Signs Texas Cyber Command Into Law In San Antonio
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals