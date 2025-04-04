68.8 F
Free 24/7 Mental Health Support Available for Kentuckians Impacted by Recent Storms

As Kentuckians brace for another round of severe weather, many residents are still recovering from the devastating storms and flooding that occurred between February 14 and March 7. These repeated incidents can take a serious toll on mental health and leave people feeling stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed.

For adults and children having negative feelings or thoughts, free crisis counseling is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Disaster Distress Helpline.

Call 800-985-5990 (Spanish Press 2) or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 (for Spanish text “Hablamos” to 66746) to connect with a trained crisis counselor. SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline provides free, 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters.

Stress, anxiety, and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions before, during and after a disaster. This national hotline provides immediate crisis counseling for people who are feeling emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. The hotline is toll-free, multilingual, and confidential, offering crisis support service to all residents in the United States and its territories.

Counselors can also provide information about recognizing emotional distress and its effects, coping tips and referrals to other call centers for more support.

For more information about who is most at risk for emotional distress from natural disasters and to find related resources, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline.

FEMA Teams with Smithsonian to Help Kentucky Flood Survivors Save Priceless Family Heirlooms
FEMA, USACE Offer Free Debris Removal for LA Wildfire Survivors, Deadline Approaches
