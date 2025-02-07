43.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 7, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessMental Health ResilienceFEMA

Free Crisis Counseling Available From FEMA for Tropical Storm Helene Survivors

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
stress

Disasters can take an emotional toll on your well-being. To ensure that survivors of Tropical Storm Helene have essential support in challenging times, the State of Tennessee and FEMA are offering free and confidential crisis counseling and mental health support.

Survivors who live or work in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties can get help regardless of their eligibility for FEMA disaster assistance.

FEMA’s crisis counseling program offers mental health services and training activities to help disaster survivors manage stress, process trauma, cope with their experiences and losses, and connect with additional resources. The program does not provide full mental health or psychiatric services.

Counselors are available to visit you at home, at a shelter, your temporary home or places of worship at no cost. Crisis counseling services and educational programs are also provided one-on-one and in group settings.

For free and confidential crisis support in any language, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
The Hon. William J. Burns to Receive INSA’s 2025 William Oliver Baker Award
Next article
Full-Scale Exercise Tests Emergency Response on West Side of Oahu
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals