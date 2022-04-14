Free FEMA-Certified Web-Based Radiological Dispersal Device (RDD) Response Training Offered

CTOS introduces AWR-400-W, Radiological Dispersal Device (RDD) Response Guidance; Planning for the First 100 Minutes.

This self paced online training is a must for all public safety personnel, first responders and first receivers.

Course Overview

The course will provide Participants with the general intent and overall structure of the RDD Response Guidance; Planning for the First 100 Minutes. The overarching goal of the course is to provide first responders, supporting agencies, agency leadership, and the whole community, information and guidance in the initial response actions to an incident involving a Radiological Dispersal Device (RDD).

Target Audience

The target audience at the state, local, territorial, and tribal (SLTT) levels include personnel who would perform tasks in any of the five National Preparedness Goal mission areas: Prevention, Protection, Mitigation, Response, and Recovery, with the focus on those who would be in the Response mission area for a Radiological Dispersal Device. Disciplines included are:

Emergency Management Agency

Emergency Medical Services

Fire Service

Governmental Administrative

Hazardous Materials Personnel

Healthcare

Law Enforcement

Public Health

Public Safety Communications

Public Works

NGOs

CERTs

Access to the training is free and easy. Simply click on the WEB Campus link, sign in or apply for a new account and then navigate to the Course Catalog.