Free FEMA-Certified Web-Based Radiological Dispersal Device (RDD) Response Training Offered

The target audience at the SLTT levels includes personnel who would perform tasks in any of the five National Preparedness Goal mission areas.

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody Rowe)

CTOS introduces AWR-400-W, Radiological Dispersal Device (RDD) Response Guidance; Planning for the First 100 Minutes.  

This self paced online training is a must for all public safety personnel, first responders and first receivers.

Course Overview

The course will provide Participants with the general intent and overall structure of the RDD Response Guidance; Planning for the First 100 Minutes. The overarching goal of the course is to provide first responders, supporting agencies, agency leadership, and the whole community, information and guidance in the initial response actions to an incident involving a Radiological Dispersal Device (RDD).

Target Audience 

The target audience at the state, local, territorial, and tribal (SLTT) levels include personnel who would perform tasks in any of the five National Preparedness Goal mission areas: Prevention, Protection, Mitigation, Response, and Recovery, with the focus on those who would be in the Response mission area for a Radiological Dispersal Device. Disciplines included are:

  • Emergency Management Agency
  • Emergency Medical Services
  • Fire Service
  • Governmental Administrative
  • Hazardous Materials Personnel
  • Healthcare
  • Law Enforcement
  • Public Health
  • Public Safety Communications
  • Public Works
  • NGOs
  • Healthcare
  • CERTs

Access to the training is free and easy. Simply click on the WEB Campus link, sign in or apply for a new account and then navigate to the Course Catalog. 

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

