Free Online Training About Wildland Fire

Released in May 2021, the 2nd edition of the Wildland-Urban Interface Chief’s Guide offers expert advice for any leader facing the challenges of wildland fire. You’ll find a thorough explanation of the wildland-urban interface along with the necessary information to help you and your team prepare, mitigate, respond, evacuate and recover from these events.

Each section includes case studies and additional resources. Check out the new chapter on evacuation!

A narrated and highly interactive course presented by IAFC Wildland Fire Programs in cooperation with the USDA Forest Service walks you through each chapter of the WUI Chief’s Guide 2nd Edition. You’ll be able to dig into the Guide for information that will help you start an action plan for your community. A variety of knowledge checks along the way will help you understand and retain the information. The Digital Notepad feature will capture your notes and ideas as you progress through each of the six modules. A certificate is provided after completion of the course. The “WUI Chief’s Guide” course is in the Wildland catalog online at the IAFC Academy.

Visit IAFC to read the guide and enroll in the course

