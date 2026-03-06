From Deficits to Strengths: Rethinking Emergency Management: Part I

Emergency management has long centered on four essential pillars: preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation. Emergency management professionals, elected officials, and other leaders have a shared responsibility and opportunity to tap into and elevate community strengths across all four pillars. By partnering with communities and trusting in their local knowledge, networks, and leadership, they can build more effective, trusted, sustainable resilience strategies.

In the immediate aftermath of a disaster, the focus is often on mitigating what communities lack—resources, infrastructure, or capacity—rather than on what’s strong and working well. While this “deficit-based” lens can be practical, it may overlook what can lead to more prepared, response-ready communities: community members themselves.

Differences between deficit-based and strengths-based approaches

A deficit-based approach emphasizes creating a list of needs and vulnerabilities, in order to identify and select the external solutions for response. It often results in top-down planning, where outside agencies design interventions with little input from the people most affected. While this can bring critical resources quickly, it can also duplicate available resources, neglect local knowledge, and miss opportunities for sustainable recovery.

In contrast, a strengths-based approach starts by asking, “What’s already working well here?” It identifies, builds upon, and reinforces existing capacities of individuals, organizations, and communities. This model starts with assets that already exist: local leadership, cultural knowledge, social networks, and grassroots initiatives that can be activated before, during, and after crises.

Both approaches exist in today’s emergency management landscape. But when leaders choose the deficit-based approach to quickly address urgent needs and gaps, they can unintentionally sideline the valuable assets and capacities that communities already possess. Strengths-based emergency management doesn’t ignore needs—it complements them by recognizing and building on what’s already working. That can in turn foster more resilient, empowered communities that are better equipped to face future challenges.

Evidence shows that when communities understand and engage their own strengths, they recover faster, adapt more effectively, and become less dependent on external intervention. Local leadership, social cohesion, and trusted networks consistently emerge as critical factors in disaster outcomes. Communities with strong social networks often recover faster, with higher rates of return to pre-disaster conditions within one year than those without.

Strengths-based emergency management in practice

The strengths-based emergency management approach is rooted in empowerment, asset identification, and meaningful engagement. It recognizes that resilience doesn’t come from outside—it grows from within. By identifying and organizing local capabilities in advance, communities are better equipped to act swiftly and cohesively when disruptions occur. The following real-world examples show how communities have turned local strengths into powerful tools for resilience.

Indigenous knowledge integration in Australia

As wildfire risk grows in hot and dry climates across the globe, Aboriginal fire management practices such as cultural burning have been reintroduced across Northern Australia. These practices have significantly reduced the frequency and severity of late-season wildfires while supporting biodiversity and carbon reduction goals. By reintroducing traditional ecological knowledge and sustainable land stewardship, Indigenous communities have reduced the extent of destructive fires late in the dry season. They’ve also improved habitat protection and contributed to lower carbon emissions through early-season burning practices.

Youth engagement in disaster risk reduction in the Philippines

The United Nations and local agencies in the Philippines have engaged youth as leaders in disaster preparedness. Training programs covering early warning systems, anticipatory action, and peer education are empowering young people to lead community resilience efforts. By harnessing youth energy, communication skills, and peer influence, these initiatives have strengthened grassroots disaster response. They’ve also enabled faster information dissemination, better household preparedness, and more inclusive community drills—particularly in high-risk areas.

Inclusive planning for people with disabilities in California

California’s Office of Emergency Services developed an integrated evacuation planning guide in partnership with disability advocacy groups. The guide ensures that evacuation and shelter plans are accessible and co-designed with people with access and functional needs. By incorporating first-hand experiences and adaptive strategies shared by people with disabilities, the guide has led to more inclusive evacuation protocols and improved communication, transportation access, and shelter readiness for more than 4 million California residents.

Resilience from within

Communities often thrive at leading disaster response and recovery efforts when they have the resources, support, and freedom to do so on their own terms. In times of constrained budgets and competing priorities, supporting communities to act on their own vision of resilience is not just practical; it’s essential.

Shifting the focus from deficits to assets strengthens the social fabric that holds communities together in times of crisis. This fosters a deeper sense of ownership, agency, and collaboration.

This article is the first in a three-part emergency management series exploring the importance of strengths-based approaches, strong social networks, community ownership of emergency preparedness, and better recovery through activation of local strengths.