Ghana Confirms First Two Cases of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease

By Kylie Bielby
An electron microscopic image of an isolate of Marburg virus. (CDC/Dr. Frederick Murphy)

Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of Marburg virus disease. Both patients died recently and approximately 100 people are under quarantine as suspected contact cases. Marburg is a highly infectious viral haemorrhagic fever in the same family as the more well-known Ebola virus disease. 

Preparations for a possible outbreak response are being set up swiftly as further investigations are underway. The World Health Organization is deploying experts to support Ghana’s health authorities by bolstering disease surveillance, testing, tracing contacts, preparing to treat patients and working with communities to alert and educate them about the risks and dangers of the disease and to collaborate with the emergency response teams.

Marburg is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials. Illness begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and malaise. Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic signs within seven days. Case fatality rates have varied from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks depending on virus strain and case management.

Marburg virus is a filovirus. The six species of Ebola virus are the only other known members of the filovirus family.

Although there are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat the virus, supportive care – rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids – and treatment of specific symptoms, improves survival. A range of potential treatments, including blood products, immune therapies and drug therapies, are being evaluated.

In August 2021, Guinea confirmed a single case in an outbreak that was declared over on 16 September, 2021. Previous outbreaks and sporadic cases of Marburg in Africa have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that Marburg virus was first recognized in 1967, when outbreaks of hemorrhagic fever occurred simultaneously in laboratories in Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany and in Belgrade, Yugoslavia (now Serbia). Thirty-one people became ill, initially laboratory workers followed by several medical personnel and family members who had cared for them. Seven deaths were reported. The first people infected had been exposed to Ugandan imported African green monkeys or their tissues while conducting research.

Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

