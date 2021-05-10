Gisele Roget Joins IEM as a Senior Advisor

IEM—a tech-enabled global leader in disaster management and crisis response—announces the addition of Gisele Roget as a Senior Advisor. Ms. Roget will provide valuable insight and expertise on housing and economic recovery to advance the company’s efforts in assisting homeowners following the COVID-19 pandemic and financial downturn.

As a leader in the mortgage and housing industries, Roget is the Founding Principal of Overbrook Square Group, a Washington, D.C.-based advisory firm focused on the housing and financial services sectors and advancing policies that empower individuals and communities to build and accumulate wealth. This commitment is rooted in her heritage as the daughter of an immigrant father and a mother descended from South Carolina sharecroppers.

For over fifteen years, Roget has held influential roles in the public and private sectors leading teams and directing policy at the National Credit Union Administration, Federal Housing Administration, MetLife and Congress. In 2019, Women in Housing & Finance (WHF) recognized her accomplishments with the prestigious “WHF 40 under 40” award.

As a Deputy Assistant Secretary, Roget led the Office of Single-Family Housing of the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In this position, she oversaw wide-ranging policy changes that encouraged greater consumer choice and reduced regulatory burden in the $1.2 trillion program for low-and moderate income homebuyers. Roget successfully worked with Congress to secure over $40 million in multi-year funding in 2018 and 2019 for FHA Catalyst, an initiative to improve outdated FHA information technology systems. She also expanded homeownership opportunities by finalizing the 2019 Condominium Rule.

“As disasters and crises evolve, our response and recovery to these events must evolve as well. We know that a one-size-fits-all solution does not work and that collaborative relationships must be forged to ensure that no one is left behind,” said Madhu Beriwal, President and CEO of IEM. “Gisele has the diverse and well-rounded expertise to help us craft recovery and housing solutions that support homeowners, renters, and communities. Her intimate understanding of the complex policies that guide equitable housing and mortgage polices will assist IEM in our mission to create safe, secure, and resilient communities.”

“I am excited to be joining an industry leader in crisis response and disaster management,” said Roget. “I look forward to bringing my expertise and experience in mortgage market policy to the IEM team and contributing to the company’s important mission to help address the needs of homeowners, in particular minority homeowners, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Gisele’s expertise will be invaluable as IEM continues to advance our housing and homeowner recovery efforts, and I look forward to continuing to work with her, said Pamela Hughes Patenaude IEM’s Senior Executive Advisor. “As a results-driven leader in the housing and mortgage industry, Gisele’s success in government, communications, and policy in both the public and private sector will help IEM’s continue drive to help communities and advance equitable recovery.”

Earlier in her career, Roget held roles at MetLife Inc. and at the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services. On behalf of MetLife, Gisele successfully lobbied for the enactment of the Insurance Capital Standards Clarification Act of 2014, the first substantive amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act. Between 2015-2017, Roget was responsible for championing bills reported favorably by the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate Banking Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee. During her tenure on the Professional Staff of the Financial Services Committee, Roget drafted mortgage provisions enacted in the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.

