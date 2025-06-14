72.1 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, June 14, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency Preparedness

Google Has a New AI Model and Website for Forecasting Tropical Storms

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Five years ago, Hurricane Lane, a category 5 hurricane passed within 150 miles of the Main Hawaiian Islands. It set the state record for tropical cyclone rainfall (58 inches) and caused over $7 million in damage. Image from NOAA’s GOES-West satellite, August 22, 2018. (Image credit: NOAA)

Google is using a new AI model to forecast tropical cyclones and working with the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) to test it out.

Google DeepMind and Google Research launched a new website today called Weather Lab to share AI weather models that Google is developing. It says its new, experimental AI-based model for forecasting cyclones — also called typhoons or hurricanes when they reach a certain strength — can generate 50 different scenarios for a storm’s possible track, size, and intensity up to 15 days in advance. The NHC is working with Google to evaluate the effectiveness of the model.

The collaboration comes after the Trump administration and DOGE slashed the National Weather Service’s staff and capacity for federal climate and weather research. Other companies and weather agencies are also exploring whether AI can improve forecasts, but technological advances so far don’t eliminate the need for traditional weather models. 

Read the full story at the Verge here.

Previous article
Leiloni Stainsby Begins Role as Deputy Senior Director of Emergency Services at Endeavors
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals