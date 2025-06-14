Google is using a new AI model to forecast tropical cyclones and working with the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) to test it out.

Google DeepMind and Google Research launched a new website today called Weather Lab to share AI weather models that Google is developing. It says its new, experimental AI-based model for forecasting cyclones — also called typhoons or hurricanes when they reach a certain strength — can generate 50 different scenarios for a storm’s possible track, size, and intensity up to 15 days in advance. The NHC is working with Google to evaluate the effectiveness of the model.