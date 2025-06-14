Google is using a new AI model to forecast tropical cyclones and working with the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) to test it out.
Google DeepMind and Google Research launched a new website today called Weather Lab to share AI weather models that Google is developing. It says its new, experimental AI-based model for forecasting cyclones — also called typhoons or hurricanes when they reach a certain strength — can generate 50 different scenarios for a storm’s possible track, size, and intensity up to 15 days in advance. The NHC is working with Google to evaluate the effectiveness of the model.
The collaboration comes after the Trump administration and DOGE slashed the National Weather Service’s staff and capacity for federal climate and weather research. Other companies and weather agencies are also exploring whether AI can improve forecasts, but technological advances so far don’t eliminate the need for traditional weather models.
