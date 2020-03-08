Gov. Hogan Warns Residents After Person Confirmed with Coronavirus Attended CPAC in Maryland

After speaking with New Jersey health officials, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is warning those who attended CPAC in the state recently. It’s been confirmed that a person at the conference contracted the coronavirus.

According to Hogan’s office, health officials in New Jersey reached out to health officials in Maryland after confirming the virus. It is not known if that person contracted the virus at the conference, during, after or before it.

The Conservative Political Action Conference took place from Feb. 27 through March 1 and was attended by hundreds or thousands of people.

