Governor Surveys Storm Damage as at Least Three More Atmospheric Rivers Threaten California

What you need to know: With 17 deaths in California from an endless “parade” of atmospheric rivers causing catastrophic damage, Governor Newsom warns Californians to stay vigilant.

Governor Gavin Newsom visited Capitola Tuesday to assess storm damage with state and local officials. After meeting with local business owners along the Capitola Wharf, the Governor urged people across the state to expect more storms through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Why it’s important: More rain is expected in northern and central California through Friday with additional impacts expected over the weekend across much of the state.

What Governor Newsom said: “We’re not out of the woods – we expect these storms to continue at least through the middle of next week with a minimum of three more atmospheric rivers hitting our state. California is soaked and even an inch more of rain can bring catastrophic impacts like flooding and mudslides. These conditions are serious and they’re deadly and we want all Californians to be mindful and follow all guidance from local emergency responders.”

After visiting Capitola, the Governor toured Seacliff State Beach, which sustained catastrophic damage from ocean swells during a storm earlier this week.

Five Things You Can Do To Stay Safe

GET ALERTS: Sign up for wireless emergency alerts to get updates on emergency situations. If there is a threat to life or property in your area, you can stay connected and be informed in time to get out safely. Visit CalAlerts.org to sign up. PAY ATTENTION TO FLOOD WARNINGS AND EVACUATIONS: Floods are fast-moving and dangerous. If you are under a flood warning: Find safe shelter right away.

Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Stay off bridges over fast-moving water. DRIVE SAFELY: Just 12 inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Two feet of rushing water can carry it away. When in doubt, turn around – flood waters can be deeper and faster than they appear. If possible, stay off the roads during peak storm hours. Do not cross bridges over fast moving water and pay attention to local road conditions and closures. Visit QuickMap (ca.gov) to check road conditions. BE READY FOR POWER OUTAGES: Take inventory of items you need that rely on electricity. Charge batteries and other essential items in case of an outage and have flashlights for every household member.

KNOW YOUR NUMBERS: Californians are reminded to dial 2-1-1 or 3-1-1 to get help or ask questions. If you have a critical emergency, call 911.

Read more at California Governor’s Office