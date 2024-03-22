As the Great American Eclipse nears and excitement grows for the rare event, emergency officials say they’re ready for the sun to set on the whole ordeal.

“I’m looking forward to the eclipse being over,” Tate Chanler admits with a chuckle. Chanler, director of the Clark County Office of Emergency Management, speaks on behalf of first responders throughout the state who will be working nonstop during the days before and after the April 8 eclipse.

Chanler’s role is coordinating emergency resources across the county: ensuring each fire department, law enforcement agency, and ambulance service has enough manpower to handle the influx in population.

