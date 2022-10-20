41.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, October 20, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEducation and TrainingEmergency Preparedness

‘Great ShakeOut’ Global Earthquake Safety Movement Includes More Than 18 Million U.S. Participants in 2022

ShakeOut participants practice "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" and other recommended earthquake safety actions for a variety of situations.

By Homeland Security Today
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake seven miles in Alaska on Nov. 30, 2018, caused significant infrastructure damage in a number of areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal Dresel)

Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills, a worldwide earthquake safety movement now in its 15th year, encourages people to practice how to protect themselves during shaking to reduce injuries and even loss of life. 44 million people worldwide are participating in earthquake drills in 2022, including more than 18 million Americans holding drills on International ShakeOut Day this Thursday, October 20 (an increase of more than 2.3 million compared to 2021).

ShakeOut participants practice “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” and other recommended earthquake safety actions for a variety of situations – if you’re near a sturdy desk or table, in a stadium or theater, along the coast, driving a car, in bed, or if you have a mobility disability. Guidance for each situation provided at EarthquakeCountry.org/step5. Many also practice other aspects of their emergency plans.

“ShakeOut is a way to increase community resilience at all levels,” said Mark Benthien, Global ShakeOut Coordinator and Outreach Director for the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California. “Earthquakes can be sudden and violent, but if we have taken steps to prepare ourselves, those around us, and the structures we live, work, and study in, we can greatly reduce their effects.”

Many participants follow the Earthquake Country Alliance’s Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety, which starts with Step 1: Secure Your Space, to help mitigate against earthquake injuries and damages.

There is still time to be included this year: register to participate on any day that works for you or your organization at ShakeOut.org.

Previous articleCoast Guard Cutter Returns to Astoria Following 68-Day Patrol
Next articleLeading with Character: The Power of Being Different Part Two
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals