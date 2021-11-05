33.6 F
Greeks Fear Megafires Could be the New Normal for Mediterranean

By Homeland Security Today
World leaders at the COP26 summit in Glasgow are under pressure to respond to global warming, and intense heatwaves and frequent forest fires are becoming an increasing threat around the Mediterranean.

This summer alone Greece was hit by thousands of wildfires, fanned by its worst heatwave in decades. Turkey, Italy and Spain all witnessed dramatic fires in recent months and the fire on the Greek island of Evia was the biggest in Greece since records began.

What happened on Evia was a megafire, an intense conflagration, which took almost two weeks to bring under control. With more heatwaves forecast for future summers, there are fears that megafires could become the new normal.

Read the full story at the BBC

