Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency Launches Siren Status Map

By Homeland Security Today

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday posted an interactive map showing the location of 418 alert and warning sirens across the state, as well as their operational status as of the most recent monthly test.

The sirens are tested on the first business day of each month. The data now displayed on the map reflects the results of the test conducted Oct. 2:

  • Total sirens: 418 (100%)
  • Fully operational sirens: 326 (78%)
  • Requires maintenance: 29 (6.9%)
  • Requires maintenance with contracting support: 37 (8.9%)
  • Inoperable and beyond repair: 26 (6.2%)

Read the rest of the story from Big Island Now here.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

