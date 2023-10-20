Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency Launches Siren Status Map

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday posted an interactive map showing the location of 418 alert and warning sirens across the state, as well as their operational status as of the most recent monthly test.

The sirens are tested on the first business day of each month. The data now displayed on the map reflects the results of the test conducted Oct. 2:

Total sirens: 418 (100%)

Fully operational sirens: 326 (78%)

Requires maintenance: 29 (6.9%)

Requires maintenance with contracting support: 37 (8.9%)

Inoperable and beyond repair: 26 (6.2%)

