70.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, June 13, 2025
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSEmergency PreparednessLeadership/Management

Head of FEMA’s Storm Response Center Hands In Resignation

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
National Response Coordination Center at FEMA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Photo: FEMA via Facebook)

The head of FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center — a position responsible for the government’s response to storms — submitted his resignation letter Wednesday and will formally depart the agency in two weeks.

Jeremy Greenberg’s planned departure comes less than two weeks into hurricane season and amid a major leadership exodus at the nation’s disaster response and recovery agency.

Greenberg confirmed his departure to CBS News but deferred all comment to FEMA, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, also did not immediately respond.

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.

Previous article
Trump and Noem Detail Planned FEMA Changes
Next article
TSA Developing Wearable Sensors to Replace Physical Pat Downs
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals