The head of FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center — a position responsible for the government’s response to storms — submitted his resignation letter Wednesday and will formally depart the agency in two weeks.

Jeremy Greenberg’s planned departure comes less than two weeks into hurricane season and amid a major leadership exodus at the nation’s disaster response and recovery agency.

Greenberg confirmed his departure to CBS News but deferred all comment to FEMA, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, also did not immediately respond.

