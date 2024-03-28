Images of neighborhoods devastated by natural disasters have become commonplace in recent years, but a new study finds that properties in some U.S. cities are especially imperiled.

The 2024 Realtor.com Housing and Climate Risk Report found that more than 44.8% of the country’s homes face at least one kind of “severe or extreme climate risk” from either flood, wind, wildfire, heat or air quality. The total value of those homes is nearly $22 trillion, according to the study.

“It’s important for people to fully understand the climate risks that a home faces not only in the present, but in the future, so they can make the most informed decision for one of the biggest purchases and investments they will make in their life,” said Realtor.com’s Mausam Bhatt, chief product and technology officer, in a statement.

