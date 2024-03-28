60.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 29, 2024
Climate SecurityEmergency Preparedness

Homeowners in These U.S. Cities Face the Greatest Threat From Climate Change

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Severely damaged by hurricane Ian houses in Florida mobile home residential area. Consequences of natural disaster.
(iStock Photo)

Images of neighborhoods devastated by natural disasters have become commonplace in recent years, but a new study finds that properties in some U.S. cities are especially imperiled.

The 2024 Realtor.com Housing and Climate Risk Report found that more than 44.8% of the country’s homes face at least one kind of “severe or extreme climate risk” from either flood, wind, wildfire, heat or air quality. The total value of those homes is nearly $22 trillion, according to the study.

“It’s important for people to fully understand the climate risks that a home faces not only in the present, but in the future, so they can make the most informed decision for one of the biggest purchases and investments they will make in their life,” said Realtor.com’s Mausam Bhatt, chief product and technology officer, in a statement.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill, here.

Homeowners in These U.S. Cities Face the Greatest Threat From Climate Change Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
TSA Officer Aids Two Fallen Passengers
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals