Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Pete T. Gaynor, tour the facilities and meet staff personnel during a visit to FEMA on April 15, 2020. (DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard)

House Homeland Dems Ask FEMA About Ability to Respond to Multiple Disasters During COVID-19

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and the Democratic Members of the Committee, sent a letter to Peter Gaynor, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), raising concerns about the agency’s ability to respond to multiple disasters simultaneously during the COVID-19 pandemic and asking for a briefing on their preparation efforts.  The Atlantic Hurricane Season does not begin until June 1 and there have already been two named storms this month, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting an above normal season.

“Given these projections, we are concerned about FEMA’s capacity to manage natural disaster preparedness and response efforts during the ongoing pandemic,” the Committee Members write. “Going forward, FEMA needs to take a proactive role in procuring the staffing and resources necessary to respond, keeping in mind that conventional disaster response strategies, such as communal shelters and volunteer recovery and supply distribution efforts, could pose increased health and safety risks during the pandemic.”

Link to letter

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X