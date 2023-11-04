Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Appoints New Emergency Management Director

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today appointed Maria Bernadzikowski as the Director of Howard County’s Office of Emergency Management. Maria assumes the role following the departure of Mike Hinson who took a position within State government. Maria becomes the first female Director of the Howard County Office of Emergency Management, and her appointment is effective Monday, November 6, 2023.

Maria Bernadzikowski most recently served as Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, where she developed and oversaw the coordination of all policies and procedures for County Administration, as well as issues and initiatives related to the environment and climate, emergency management, and fleet. Bernadzikowski previously served as Deputy Director of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), managing the office, and working in various positions since joining the County as a Recovery Specialist following the 2016 Ellicott City flood.

“Maria has been an incredible asset to the County as Assistant Chief Administrative Officer,” said Brandee Ganz, Chief Administrative Officer. “Her extensive background in emergency management and in managing policy initiatives will be beneficial as we move Howard County forward. I am positive that she will continue to serve our community well as Director of Emergency Management, and she will ensure that Howard County is always ready to respond.”