Hundreds Missing as Rescuers Race to Find Survivors of Europe’s Floods

Rescue crews have been racing to find survivors of floods that have wreaked havoc across western Europe, killing more than 150 people.

Hundreds are still missing after record rainfall triggered severe floods in Germany and Belgium. Heavy rains also hit Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands – where Prime Minister Mark Rutte has declared a national disaster in one southern province.

European leaders have blamed the extreme weather on climate change. Experts say global warming makes torrential rainfall more likely.

Read the full story at the BBC

