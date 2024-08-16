Hurricane Ernesto: Track Where the Storm is Heading as It Takes Aim at Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto battered Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Wednesday, causing infrastructure damage and mudslides on the islands.

The hurricane left as many as 730,000 people on Puerto Rico without power during at least a portion of Wednesday. Blackouts were down to 649,000 as of 8 p.m. ET, approximately 44% of homes and businesses, according to LUMA Energy, the operator of Puerto Rico’s power grid.

Parts of Puerto Rico saw over 9 inches of rain in 24 hours as of Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

