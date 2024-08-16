80.5 F
Emergency Preparedness

Hurricane Ernesto: Track Where the Storm is Heading as It Takes Aim at Bermuda

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Hurricane Ernesto 5 a.m. Aug. 15, 2024. (NOAA Graphic)

Hurricane Ernesto battered Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Wednesday, causing infrastructure damage and mudslides on the islands.

The hurricane left as many as 730,000 people on Puerto Rico without power during at least a portion of Wednesday. Blackouts were down to 649,000 as of 8 p.m. ET, approximately 44% of homes and businesses, according to LUMA Energy, the operator of Puerto Rico’s power grid.

Parts of Puerto Rico saw over 9 inches of rain in 24 hours as of Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Read the rest of the story at USA Today News.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

