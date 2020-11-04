Hurricane Eta Forecast to Approach South Florida This Weekend

Eta is expected to have a second wind over the Caribbean Sea, and could approach South Florida this weekend after bringing flooding rainfall to Central America over the next few days.

Eta will continue to weaken as it moves over the mountainous terrain of Central America into Thursday. Catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding could occur in some parts of Central America, according to the NHC. Landslides are possible in areas with mountainous terrain.

Eta could eventually dissipate for a time as it tracks farther inland through Central America, but that doesn’t mean the forecast for this system comes to an end.

