Hurricane Forecasters Say Developing Storm Could Threaten Hawaii

Hurricane forecasters continued to keep close watch Wednesday on a developing tropical system in the Pacific Ocean, one that has folks in Hawaii paying close attention to the forecast, just one year after a deadly wind-whipped wildfire killed scores on Maui.

“Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with a well-defined area of low pressure located well east-southeast of the Hawaiian Islands,” the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning. “If these trends continue, a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to develop later today while it moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.”

This system is expected to strengthen as it moves into the Central Pacific basin tonight or on Thursday and move near the Hawaiian Islands late this weekend or early next week, the hurricane center said.

