Friday, August 27, 2021
Emergency Preparedness

Hurricane Ida: Get the Latest Storm Updates, Maps, Images and More

By Homeland Security Today
(National Hurricane Center)

NOAA’s National Weather Service wants you to have the latest, most accurate information on Ida to keep you informed and safe. Here is a compilation of information that you can use before, during, and after the storm to have the most current forecasted weather conditions for your area, evacuation and shelter information, and available resources to help keep you safe.

NWS offices will be using the hashtag #Ida on Twitter throughout the event.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

