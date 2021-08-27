Hurricane Ida: Get the Latest Storm Updates, Maps, Images and More

NOAA’s National Weather Service wants you to have the latest, most accurate information on Ida to keep you informed and safe. Here is a compilation of information that you can use before, during, and after the storm to have the most current forecasted weather conditions for your area, evacuation and shelter information, and available resources to help keep you safe.

NWS offices will be using the hashtag #Ida on Twitter throughout the event.

