IAFC Launches Whole Community Planning for Disaster Online Training

The course takes up to two hours to complete and includes interactive features such as knowledge checks and learning activities.

By Homeland Security Today
After a 7.2 earthquake struck Calexico, Calif., FEMA, Cal EMA, and local officials inspect structures on June 13, 2010. (Adam DuBrowa/FEMA)

The IAFC, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), is pleased to announce the launch of a new online training course, Whole Community Planning for Disaster.

The purpose of the Whole Community Planning for Disaster course is to explain why and how government, community organizations, faith-based and other groups can participate in an inclusive emergency planning process to improve the resilience of a community, and subsequently the nation.

This course is available at no cost to the participant and offers a certificate of course completion.

Log in to or create your free IAFC Academy account to register. If you are a registered member of the Hazmat Fusion Center training programs, you already have a Helix account.

Read more at IAFC

