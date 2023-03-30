Implementing a New Model for Management of Large Wildland Fire Incidents

Implementation for a new model to manage large wildland fire incidents is being worked on by the Fire Management Board, National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group and National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) Executive Board.

The model is based on Complex Incident Management Teams (CIMTs) assisting local land management agencies with response to wildland fires of both Type 2 and Type 1 complexity to meet the needs of the incident.

Model objectives

Stabilize team numbers

Ensure the overall availability of team members

Reduce fatigue

Increase the resiliency of the interagency Incident Management Teams (IMTs) and their members

This systemic change impacts standards, training, qualifications and oversight of the personnel and IMTs. Current interagency Type 2 and Type 1 IMTs are in the process of attaining the personnel qualifications and transitioning team typing ahead of full implementation in 2024.

Specific details on the components of this change include:

Training and qualifications

The NWCG Standards for Wildland Fire Position Qualifications, PMS 310-1 includes a pathway for current responders to transition, as well as a pathway for those seeking to move up from the Type 3 or Unit Leader qualification levels. Changes effective as of January 2023 are explained in the 2023 Transition Plan PDF.

Mobilization and configuration

The National Mobilization Guide establishes the standards for mobilization and demobilization of resources in response to wildland fire and all-hazard events.

Complexity assessment

The NWCG Wildland Fire Risk and Complexity Assessment (RCA), PMS 236, revised in 2023, includes Part D: Functional Complexity to assist agencies and IMTs in identifying the personnel and support needs of the incident.

For information regarding model implementation, visit the Incident Workforce Development Group webpage.

Read more at USFA