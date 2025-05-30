Publicly, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said the Federal Emergency Management Agency needs to be reoriented or even done away with altogether.

“We are eliminating FEMA,” Noem said at a televised meeting of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet in March.

But with hurricane season about to start, Noem has been quietly pushing behind the scenes to keep key employees in place and to approve reimbursements to states previously hit by disaster, sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

