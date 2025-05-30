79.7 F
Inside the Scramble to Keep FEMA Alive Ahead of Hurricane Season

A satellite image of Hurricane Helene moving into the Gulf of Mexico taken by NOAA's GOES-16 (GOES East) satellite at 3:51 pm (ET) on Sept. 25, 2024. (Image credit: NOAA)

Publicly, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said the Federal Emergency Management Agency needs to be reoriented or even done away with altogether.

“We are eliminating FEMA,” Noem said at a televised meeting of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet in March.

But with hurricane season about to start, Noem has been quietly pushing behind the scenes to keep key employees in place and to approve reimbursements to states previously hit by disaster, sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Read the fulls tory at NBC News here.

