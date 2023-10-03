67.4 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

Integrated Public Alert and Warning System National Test to Be Held Oct. 4

All major U.S. wireless providers participate in Wireless Emergency Alerts and will transmit the national test to their subscribers.

By Homeland Security Today
(FEMA)

FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a national test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) on Oct. 4, 2023.

The national test will help ensure that Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) continue to be effective ways to warn the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

All major U.S. wireless providers participate in Wireless Emergency Alerts and will transmit the national test to their subscribers.

If your mobile phone is on and within range of an active cell tower from a participating wireless provider, you should receive the national test. Wireless providers will transmit the national test for 30 minutes, but your phone should only receive it once.

The test will reach millions of mobile phones across the country via Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), radio and television via the Emergency Alert System (EAS), and other communication pathways.

Test will take place at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

Backup testing date is Oct. 11.

Read more at FEMA

Previous articleBiotechnology and AI Advances, Disinformation Campaigns Compound Increased Risk of WMD Attacks
Next articleGAO: DOE Should Improve Nuclear Cleanup Budget Management
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals