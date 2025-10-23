Interoperability 2.0: Governance, Standard Operating Procedures, and Training in the Age of Emerging Technologies

In 2007, I wrote in Homeland Security Today that interoperability was “90 percent coordination and 10 percent technology.” Nearly twenty years later, that truth has only grown clearer.

At the time, Virginia’s interoperability efforts were pioneering. We learned that success wasn’t about which radio system we bought or what frequencies we shared, it was about people, trust, and governance. Today, as emergency management and public safety agencies integrate drones, artificial intelligence, broadband networks, and counter-UAV systems into their operations, the same lesson applies: technology without coordination creates confusion, not capability.

From Radios to Integrated Systems

In the early 2000s, Virginia was at the forefront of tackling communications interoperability. Through the establishment of the Commonwealth Interoperability Coordinator’s Office (CICO) and the State Interoperability Executive Committee (SIEC), we built a governance model that united fire, law enforcement, EMS, and emergency management under one coordinated effort. We coordinated local and state agency efforts to ensure everyone was aware of our common technology goals and we worked together to accomplish those goals.

As I wrote in “Commonality in the Commonwealth” (Homeland Security Today, October 2007), “interoperability is 90 percent coordination and 10 percent technology.” That principle laid the groundwork for one of the nation’s first statewide interoperability plans and helped institutionalize collaboration across all levels of government. Since then, we have used the SAFECOM Continuum to drive this work nationally through the SAFECOM Program, National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators (NCSWIC), and the national and state public safety associations. Insert quote from Charles and the SAFECOM Continuum and the need to focus on governance and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s).

Today, however, interoperability is no longer limited to voice communications. It includes broadband data, video analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and autonomous systems, all of which must operate in unison during emergencies. The scope of “interoperability” now stretches far beyond radios; it defines the backbone of public safety coordination in an increasingly digital world. Many urban areas are moving toward the concept of smart cities and it worries me that many times we do not see governance and SOP efforts being coordinated between the CIO community and public safety and critical infrastructure.

Governance and SOPs: The Foundation of Modern Interoperability

Governance may not grab headlines, but it remains the foundation for every successful interoperability effort. Strong governance ensures that decision-making is inclusive, transparent, and aligned with operational needs, not driven solely by technology vendors or single-agency priorities. We made great progress nationally because the homeland security grants back then required every state to hire a Statewide Interoperability Coordinator (SWIC), create a Statewide Interoperability Governance Body (SIGB), and create a Statewide Communications Interoperability Plan (SCIP) to coordinate all the interoperable communication efforts. The same type of governance effort is needed in today’s technology landscape where we are about to invest billions in innovative technology to support public safety and critical infrastructure.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are the practical expression of that governance. They ensure that responders, analysts, and operators can integrate complex tools, whether it’s a UAV providing real-time imagery or a counter-UAV system neutralizing a threat, within a unified, understood framework. A great example on the value of SOP’s comes from Virginia back in 2006. We had the technical capability to communicate but the various public safety agencies used different 10 codes so when they showed up to incidents together it was chaos. We developed SOP’s to use common language at mutual aid incidents to overcome this obstacle that had nothing to do with technology, it was the people and processes that needed changing.

Without clearly defined SOPs and governance, interoperability becomes fragmented. With them, it becomes institutionalized.

Training and Exercises: Turning Coordination into Capability

Governance and SOPs establish the rules of engagement; training and exercises bring them to life. One of the greatest lessons from the early interoperability era was that technology adoption without training leads to failure. Hundreds of after action reports have shown this and the DHS SAFECOM Program and NCSWIC have promoted the need for increased training as these new technologies are implemented. We do not have to fail again, we need to learn from these lessons from the past and invest in training for our public safety and critical infrastructure partners.

Today, training must evolve beyond radio procedures to include multi-domain operations: integrating UAV surveillance, cross-agency data sharing, and counter-UAV operations under live conditions. Exercises should test not only equipment functionality, but also interagency decision-making, communication handoffs, and data flow management.

The time to identify procedural gaps is before the next wildfire, flood, or complex coordinated attack – not during it.

The New Interoperability Landscape

Modern interoperability involves new dimensions: airspace management, data fusion, privacy, and cybersecurity. Each brings new challenges and the need for even greater coordination.

UAVs provide unprecedented situational awareness for search and rescue, wildfire suppression, and disaster assessment. Counter-UAV systems are equally vital to protect large events and critical infrastructure. But these systems must operate within shared governance structures and common procedures to avoid conflicts and ensure responder safety. Today it is unclear on what federal agency is actually the lead for Counter-UAV efforts and if anyone has the authority at the state and local level to ever take down a drone that is considered a threat.

The public safety community must expand the interoperability conversation to include these technologies integrating local, state, federal, and private-sector partners under a consistent governance model.

Conclusion: The People Still Matter Most

Interoperability has always been about people. The technology may have evolved from radios to robotics, but the core challenge remains the same: coordination, trust, and disciplined governance.

As we continue to integrate next-generation tools into public safety, we must modernize our governance frameworks, formalize operating procedures, and invest in continuous training and exercises. Only then can our technologies, and the people who operate them, function as a cohesive, interoperable force.

The lessons from 2007 still holds true today: technologies will come and go but without governance, SOP’s, and training the best technologies fail.