Join DHS S&T on Sept. 24 for the LRBAA Today: Detection Canine Research and Development Webinar

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) invites you to join us on Thursday, September 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET for our LRBAA Today: Detection Canine Research and Development webinar. This is an excellent opportunity for innovators and industry to learn more about current research and development efforts specific to S&T’s Detection Canine topics, and how to use the Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (LRBAA) program to work with S&T!

If you haven’t already, register now for the webinars!

S&T’s LRBAA is a standing, open invitation to the scientific and technical communities to submit proposals for topics that address priority homeland security needs. During this webinar, viewers will hear about the work being pursued under this topic area and gain context for the solutions being sought, specifically on how S&T is working to provide the tools, techniques, and knowledge to better understand, train, and utilize detection canine teams.

Watch past LRBAA Today webinars!

Public Safety Threat Prevention | July 23 – | July 23 – WATCH HERE! Due to the growing number of threats to our nation, DHS S&T supports the evolving threat landscape of a dynamic world with changing motivations, actors, communication models, and weaponry. This webinar focused on S&T’s Threat Prevention research efforts, specifically in the areas of terrorism and targeted violence, human trafficking and child exploitation, countering foreign influence and disinformation, and community resilience.

Countering Unmanned Aircraft Systems | August 27 – Video coming soon! Bad actors are increasingly using Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for surveillance, reconnaissance, illicit conveyance, targeted attacks, disruption of operations, and other hostile actions. This webinar focused on the areas DHS S&T is pursuing against this threat by developing enhanced technologies and methods that allow for the detection, tracking, identification, and mitigation of UAS under varied terrains and environmental conditions.

These events are complimentary, but as space is limited, we strongly encourage registration. Visit the LRBAA Today event page to learn more about the webinar series.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)