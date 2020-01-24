Join the Red Cross at D.C. Disaster Preparedness Summit

The Red Cross National Capital Region is hosting the 2nd Annual Disaster Preparedness Summit in D.C. on Jan. 28 to address potentially devastating disasters and their impact on the region.

Industry experts will discuss the measures that individuals, businesses and government agencies should implement today to prepare for a significant disaster. The summit is expected to attract nearly 1,000 attendees from an array of fields, including national and local government, military, nonprofit, corporate and education.

You’ll learn from:

A briefing on the current threats and hazards we face in the National Capital Region

Industry leaders in infrastructure, critical systems and emergency management

A scenario-based discussion on how we would respond to a significant disruptive disaster

The latest best practices in corporate and individual disaster preparedness

The summit takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. Click here for more information and to RSVP: org/dcdisastersummit.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)