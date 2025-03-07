35.9 F
Judge Rejects NYC’s Request to Order Immediate Return of $80M From FEMA to Shelter Migrants

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that the Federal Emergency Management Agency doesn’t need to immediately return more than $80 million that it took away from New York City last month in a dispute over funding for sheltering migrants.

Judge Jennifer H. Rearden in Manhattan declined to issue a temporary restraining order, saying the city had failed to prove it will suffer irreparable harm.

The city’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump and other federal defendants was expected to proceed as New York seeks a preliminary injunction.

