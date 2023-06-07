Kilauea Volcanic Activity Notice Issued: Alert Level Raised to WATCH/ORANGE Due to Elevated Unrest

Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. Increased earthquake activity and changes in the patterns of ground deformation at Kīlauea’s summit began occurring the evening of June 6, 2023, indicating movement of magma in the subsurface. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is raising the volcano alert level/aviation color code for Kīlauea from ADVISORY/YELLOW to WATCH/ORANGE due to this activity.

At this time, it is not possible to say with certainty if this activity will lead to an eruption; the activity may remain below ground. However, an eruption in Kīlauea’s summit region, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and away from infrastructure, is one potential outcome. Based on patterns of earthquake activity and ground deformation, it is likely that any new eruptive activity will occur in Halemaʻumaʻu crater, within the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

HVO will continue to monitor this activity closely and adjust the alert level accordingly.

HVO is in constant communication with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as this situation evolves. The activity is confined entirely within the park.

