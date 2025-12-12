Georgia to Receive $700K in Federal Funding for Continued Hurricane Debby Relief Programs

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the award of an additional $700,000 in grant funding to Georgia for continued employment and training services for residents affected by Hurricane Debby in 2024.

On Aug. 5, 2024, Hurricane Debby made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Steinhatchee, Florida, and moved through southeast Georgia as a tropical storm. Debby caused significant infrastructure damage in Georgia, blocking and collapsing many roads, destroying public facilities and denying access to local businesses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued an emergency declaration, enabling Georgia to request federal assistance for recovery efforts in the following counties: Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Chatham, Colquitt, Decatur, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Grady, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Laurens, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Mitchell, Montgomery, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne, Wheeler, Wilcox, and Worth.

In 2024, the department announced a National Dislocated Worker Grant of up to $1.5 million – with an initial award of $800,000 – to the Technical College System of Georgia. With today’s announcement, the department has awarded the full amount of approved funds.

The original announcement can be found here.