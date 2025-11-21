Lake Lure Marks Major Milestone as USACE Completes Hurricane Helene Recovery Mission

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and leaders from the Town of Lake Lure gathered Tuesday at Morse Park for a final walkthrough that officially closed out one of Western North Carolina’s largest and most complex recovery missions following Hurricane Helene. The moment capped more than a year of intensive debris and sediment removal across the region — with Lake Lure representing some of the most demanding work of the entire operation.

Throughout the past 54 weeks, the Corps’ Wilmington District, supported by teams from other districts, worked nonstop to clear waterways, rights of way, private property, and commercial sites impacted by the storm. Lake Lure’s heavy flooding and sedimentation required sustained, around-the-clock attention.

George Minges, a debris subject matter expert from the Louisville District who helped lead the mission, underscored the scale of what teams were facing. “This has been a massive and significant project,” Minges said. “We’ve removed over 1 million cubic yards of debris from this lake. For comparison, an NFL stadium is about 400,000 cubic yards — so that’s two-and-a-half NFL stadiums full of debris.”

He noted the mission’s relentless pace. “It’s 52,000 dump trucks — 54 weeks of 12-hour days, seven days a week,” Minges said. “We worked waterways, rights of way, private property and even commercial demolition. At any given time, the Corps was working in 16 counties, but about a quarter to a third of the state’s debris came from this area.”

Lt. Col. Ken Porter, deputy commander of the Wilmington District, said the closeout reflects just how critical partnership was throughout the recovery. “This closeout represents more than finishing a mission,” Porter said. “It represents the trust and teamwork that carried Lake Lure through recovery. The town’s leadership and residents were determined from day one, and that resilience made all the difference.”

Lake Lure Mayor Carol Pritchett said the community has reached an important turning point. “Our town has faced a long, difficult year,” she said. “Seeing this work completed — the debris removed, our lake restored and these hazards addressed — gives our residents a sense of relief and hope. We are incredibly grateful for the Corps’ dedication and for the crews who worked tirelessly on behalf of Lake Lure.”

With the Corps now formally concluding its assigned responsibilities in Lake Lure, officials say the milestone marks both the end of federal recovery operations and the beginning of long-term rebuilding for the town.

“Lake Lure’s closeout is a major milestone for the entire region,” Porter said. “And it reflects what is possible when federal, state and local partners move forward together.”

